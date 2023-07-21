'Important to Note He Started From Scratch': Zaheer Khan Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal After Fine Fifty in 2nd Test

Veteran India pacer Zaheer Khan heaped praise on talented opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for starting his innings from scratch in the second Test after a sensational debut against West Indies in the series opener. Jaiswal announced his arrival on the international stage with a magnificent 171-run knock and he continued his sublime form in the second Test with a fine half-century at the top.

The southpaw looked fluent during his 57-run knock on Thursday and it was a contrasting start from his first Test. He didn’t play with the same approach and looked to find boundaries on a better batting surface.

Zaheer was impressed with Jaiswal and said it was good for him to start his innings from scratch after a magnificent debut.

“It’s just the second innings in his Test career. Very consistent, you have to say. It’s also important to note that he has started from scratch. When you start your next innings after your debut hundred, it’s important you don’t get carried away by what you have done in your previous innings," Zaheer told Jio Cinema.

The former India pacer pointed out that skipper Rohit Sharma played more deliveries in the first session on Thursday but Jaiswal didn’t put any added pressure on himself when the senior opener went ahead of him.

“Rohit was getting a lot more strike than Yashasvi. At times, you feel that lack of touch as well say the other batter is batting at 60 and you are at 30, that kind of sometimes gets you in that zone where you feel ‘oh I am going really slow and you sometimes try to up the ante and you can make an error’," he added.

The 2011 World Cup-winning star said that Jaiswal started the career on a positive note and displayed good signs as a batter who has the potential to score big runs.

“Yashasvi has not done that. It’s very important to stick to your routines, stick to your tempo. Both these players have batted at a very good run rate. Yashasvi has been showing really good signs of being in that zone to score big runs," Zaheer said.