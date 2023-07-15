IND-W vs BAN-W 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For IND-W vs BAN-W

IND-W BAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team: Indian women’s cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the opening ODI of the series on Sunday, July 16. The series opener is scheduled to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. India Women recently bagged the T20I series 2-1 against hosts Bangladesh. The visitors will now attempt to continue their momentum despite having lost the final game of the T20I series. Having lost the T20I series, Bangladesh will be expected to fire on all cylinders in the first ODI game to earn a positive start for themselves. India, thanks to captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s superb knock, won their first T20I game against Bangladesh. She scored an impressive 54 runs in 35 balls, hitting six boundaries and two sixes, to clinch a seven-wicket victory for India.

In their second meeting, India managed to secure a hard-fought victory, winning the game by eight runs. Bangladesh managed to redeem themselves in the final T20I of the series as they picked up a victory by four wickets. Rabeya Khan took three wickets in that match to sink the Indian offence.

The tides of the upcoming clash are certainly more in favour of India. However, in their last game, Bangladesh Women showed that they are not a side to be trifled with as they can produce impressive performances of their own.

IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-captain: Sultana Khatun

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Sultana Khatun, Shafali Verma

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Minnu Mani, Fahima Khatun

IND-W vs BAN-W Probable XIs:

IND-W Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Bareddy Anusha

BAN-W Probable XI: Rani Bormon, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sultana Khatun, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Nigar Sultana (c and wk), Shahmima Sultana, Rabeya Khatun, Nahiida Akter, Fahima Khatun

IND-W vs BAN-W Full Squads

India Women Full Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Anjali Sarvani, Bareddy Anusha, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya

Bangladesh Women Full Squad: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nigar Sultana (c)(wk), Shamima Sultana (wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun