IND-W vs BAN-W 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st ODI Coverage on TV & Online

India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st ODI Live Streaming: After showing off their dominance in the T20I series, India Women will not eye to replicate the performance in the upcoming two-match One-day International series against Bangladesh Women. The opening ODI between the two neighbouring nations will take place on July 16. The Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur will host the game at 9:00 AM IST.

Bangladesh might have lost the T20I series 2-1. But the result could be different if the hosts could capitalise on India’s batting failure in the second game. India clinched a commanding 7-wicket victory in the first T20I, outclassing the hosts in every department. But in the subsequent fixture, the Women in Blue faced a rare batting collapse, producing just 95 runs in 20 overs. Though it looked like an easy chase, the hosts surrendered early in front of Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma’s lethal bowling, falling 8 runs short of the target.

The Indian batting department looked pale in the third ODI as well. Batting first, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side could post 102 runs. In response, opener Shamima Sultana’s 42-run knock gave Bangladesh a powerful start. Though the upcoming batters spent a brief period at the crease, the Tigress ultimately chased down the target in 18.2 overs, losing 6 wickets.

Ahead of Sunday’s First ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women; here is all you need to know:

What date First ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played?

The First ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will take place on July 16, Sunday.

Where will the First ODI match India Women vs Bangladesh Women be played?

The First ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

What time will the First ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women begin?

The First ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will begin at 9:00 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Bangladesh Women First ODI match?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Bangladesh Women First ODI match?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of Bangladesh Cricket.

What are the full squads of India Women and Bangladesh Women For the First ODI?

India Women Full Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani

Bangladesh Women Full Squad: Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana(C), Shamima Sultana, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun