'Some Pathetic Umpiring Was Done We're Really Disappointed': Harmanpreet Kaur After 3rd ODI Ends in Tie

India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur lashed out at the umpires for their controversial decisions after the third ODI against Bangladesh ended in a Tie. India and Bangladesh shared the trophy as the three-match ODI series ended in a 1-1 draw. The Indian captain even exchanged a few words with the umpire after she was given LBW out. Harmanpreet was not impressed with the umpire’s decision and hit the stumps with a bat and then argued with an umpire looking disappointed with the decision. The skipper was convinced that the ball never touched her pads but the decision didn’t work in her favour.

Meanwhile, the match ended in a tie after Bangladesh made a sensational comeback after the rain break as India lost their last six wickets dramatically for just 34 runs Meanwhile, one run was needed to win off the last four balls, Marufa Akter had Meghna Akther caught.

The Indian skipper lashed out at umpires and said that they will be prepared for the umpires’ decision on the next Bangladesh tour.

“I think a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.

The 34-year-old also hailed Bangladesh for their batting performance in the series decider as they rotate strikes at regular intervals but blamed the umpires for the result of the match.

“They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between we leaked a few runs but we controlled the game very well when we were batting but as I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires," she added.

Harmanpreet also hailed her batters Harleen Deol (77) and Jemimah Rodrigues (33*) for their fighting knocks.

“She (Harleen) looked very promising in the last game, so we promoted her to bat freely and she took the opportunity with both hands. Jemi was really good throughout the innings. She played well," he added.

The 34-year-old batter was also impressed with the crowd throughout the series which was cheering for both teams.

“Good game, lot of learnings and lastly our High Commission from India is also there and I hope you could have invited him here, but that is also fine. And thank you sir for coming here. Crowd was really amazing, they were cheering both the teams throughout the game. And games like these you need crowd support and they have been amazing throughout the tournament," the Indian captain concluded.