Home »Cricket Home » India-W vs Bangladesh-W 2nd ODI Live Score: IND Lose Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia Early

Live now

Auto Refresh

India-W vs Bangladesh-W 2nd ODI Live Score: IND Lose Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia Early

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE: Check here the live score and commentary from the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh.

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 09:57 IST

New Delhi, India

harmanpreet kaur, nigar sultana, india w vs bangladesh w live updates
Check here IND-W vs BAN-W live score from 2nd ODI. (AFP Photo)

IND-W vs BAN-W 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh have elected to field first against India in the 2nd ODI today.

Struggling Indian batters will need to find a way to play on a slow surface as they face Bangladesh in the second women’s ODI in a bid to avoid an embarrassing series defeat in Dhaka today.

Spinners, especially leg-break bowlers, have troubled Indian batters through the Bangladesh tour and on Sunday they also found pacer Marufa Akter hard to negotiate as the fancied team suffered its first-ever loss to Bangladesh in ODIs.

Key Events

Jul 19, 2023 09:57 IST

Live Score India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Fifty up for IND-W; Score 52/2 in 14 overs

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has joined vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in the middle now. How far these two bat could decide if India end up with enough runs to keep the three-match series alive today. Mandhana looks well set having made 27 off 37. Harmanpreet is batting on 3 off 11.

Jul 19, 2023 09:41 IST

India-W vs Banglaesh-W Live Updates: Bhatia Run Out; IND 40/2 in 10.1 overs

OUT! Oh Yastika Bhatia has been run out at the non-striker’s end. After a straight drive from Smriti Mandhana, bowler Marufa Akter managed to get finger tips on the ball, Bhatia was out of her crease as she started backing up and the ball struck the stumps before she got get back. Unlucky. Bhatia scored 15 off 23.

Jul 19, 2023 09:38 IST

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Score: IND-W Steady After Early Jolt; Score 40/1 in 10 overs

Smriti Mandhana has been joined by Yastika Bhatia. The pair has so far added 23 runs off 34 deliveries for the second wicket. Three boundaries apiece for the two batters. Mandhana is batting on 18 off 24, Bhatia on 15 off 23.

Jul 19, 2023 09:20 IST

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Score: Punia Exits; IND 17/1 in 4.2 overs

OUT! A terrific delivery from Marufa Akter – this one swung in sharply and India opener Priya Punia is beaten on the inside edge to be bowled. She scored 7 off 13. An early jolt to India.

Jul 19, 2023 09:04 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: India Innings Underway

Smriti Mandhana and Priya Punia are the two opening batters for India today. Right-arm pacer Marufa Akter has opened the attack for Bangladesh. A maiden over to start the contest with. IND 0/0 in 1 over.

Jul 19, 2023 09:03 IST

BAN-W vs IND-W Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh Playing XI

Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (captain/wk), Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter

Jul 19, 2023 08:49 IST

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Score: IND-W Playing XI

Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh

Jul 19, 2023 08:39 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: Match Toss

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field fifirst against India at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka today.

Jul 19, 2023 08:26 IST

BAN-W vs IND-W Live Score: Bangladesh Full Squad

Nigar Sultana (captain), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Sanjida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Shamima Sultana.

Jul 19, 2023 08:25 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI Live: India Full Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.

Jul 19, 2023 08:24 IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live: Struggling IND-W Hope to Draw Level

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh today. The hosts will be brimming with confidence after their second straight win over India. India started the tour with two wins in a row to pocket the T20I series before Bangladesh clinched a consolation win the third match. They carried that momentum into the ODI series opener last week and defeated India by 40 runs in a rain-curtailed affair. India batters failed to chase down 153 with none crossing 20,

Read more

Following that memorable victory and a win in the preceding final T20, Bangladesh now have the momentum and belief to script a famous series win over India.

India have a World Cup to play in Bangladesh next year and they need to learn how to accumulate runs on pitches where the ball doesn’t come on to the bat.

It has been a collective failure so far on the tour though India somehow managed to seal the T20 series.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana’s showing has been a big disappointment and Priya Punia, who replaced Shafali Verma for the ODI series opener, too struggled in her comeback.

Both Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues have struggled to rotate strike and that has put them under extra pressure. In the absence of Richa Ghosh, no one has stepped up for the finisher’s role with the team struggling to find boundaries.

Amanjot Kaur, who bowled well on Sunday, has a good opportunity to make an impact with the bat as well and give India a much needed finishing option.

Bowling coach Rajib Datta said there is no need to press the panic button.

“There is no need to be disappointed. The team did not execute its plans the way it wanted to. It is a team in transition phase and looking at combinations for the World Cup (next year),” he said.

India bowled 19 wides in the series opener and that should be a big area of concern.

“Extras are an issue. The girls are playing after four months. It is not a big issue, we will rectify,” added Datta.