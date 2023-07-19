India-W vs Bangladesh-W 2nd ODI Live Score: IND Lose Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia Early

Read more

Following that memorable victory and a win in the preceding final T20, Bangladesh now have the momentum and belief to script a famous series win over India.

India have a World Cup to play in Bangladesh next year and they need to learn how to accumulate runs on pitches where the ball doesn’t come on to the bat.

It has been a collective failure so far on the tour though India somehow managed to seal the T20 series.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana’s showing has been a big disappointment and Priya Punia, who replaced Shafali Verma for the ODI series opener, too struggled in her comeback.

Both Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues have struggled to rotate strike and that has put them under extra pressure. In the absence of Richa Ghosh, no one has stepped up for the finisher’s role with the team struggling to find boundaries.

Amanjot Kaur, who bowled well on Sunday, has a good opportunity to make an impact with the bat as well and give India a much needed finishing option.

Bowling coach Rajib Datta said there is no need to press the panic button.

“There is no need to be disappointed. The team did not execute its plans the way it wanted to. It is a team in transition phase and looking at combinations for the World Cup (next year),” he said.

India bowled 19 wides in the series opener and that should be a big area of concern.

“Extras are an issue. The girls are playing after four months. It is not a big issue, we will rectify,” added Datta.