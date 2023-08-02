IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 1st T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For India vs West Indies

IND vs WI Dream11 1st T20I: India and West Indies will take on each other in the first T20I game of the India vs West Indies T20 International Series on Thursday. India won their previous game against the Windies in an ODI clash. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum heading into the upcoming fixture.

The T20I game will be hosted by the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 3. West Indies would be looking for some much-needed redemption, having lost both the ODI and Test series against India.

India picked up a dominant 200-run win against the West Indies in their previous ODI match. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill spearheaded India to a brilliant start. The pair scored 143 runs without losing a wicket. Gill performed superbly well for his nation, scoring 85 runs in 92 balls. His innings helped India to a scoreline of 351 runs.

ALSO READ| BCCI Invites Applications For Bowling, Fielding Coaches For Indian Women’s Team

During their defence, India managed to sink West Indies’ ship off phenomenal bowling performances from Shardul Thakur and Mukesh Kumar. The duo combined for seven wickets, curbing the Caribbean side at a score of 151 runs.

India have proven to be the better squad as they head into Thursday’s clash as the favourites. A clean 3-0 series victory against the West Indies will add some winning momentum for the upcoming World Cup at home.

IND vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubhman Gill, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Alzaari Joseph

IND vs WI 1st T20I Probable XIs:

WI Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd

IND Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan

IND vs WI T20I series full squad:

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hossein, Obed McCoy

India: Shubhman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal