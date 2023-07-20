India A vs Bangladesh A Live Cricket Streaming ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023: How to Watch IND A vs BAN A Coverage on TV And Online

India A and Bangladesh A are set to clash in the 2nd semi-final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup. The Men in Blue are in incredible form, having won each of their last five fixtures. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have conceded a single loss in the three group-stage games they have played.

The epic semi-final between the two neighbouring countries will be hosted by the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 21. India have the better form as they will be heading into Friday’s semi-final as the only undefeated team in the competition.

India dominated the opening game of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup against the United Arab Emirates, registering an eight-wicket victory. Off a brilliant batting performance from Abhishek Sharma, India won their second game against Nepal by nine wickets. In their third group stage game, India beat Pakistan by eight wickets, thanks to a brilliant century from Sai Sudharshan.

Bangladesh lost their opening game to Sri Lanka, conceding a 48-run defeat against them. They quickly bounced back with two successive victories against Oman and Afghanistan, securing their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

An epic clash awaits us in the second semi-final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. India might have a slight edge over the Bangladeshi side in terms of recent results, but it is anyone’s game to win on Friday.

Ahead of Thursday’s ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Bangladesh A; here is all you need to know:

What date ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Bangladesh A will be played?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Bangladesh A will be played on July 21, Friday.

Where will the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match India A vs Bangladesh A be played?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Bangladesh A will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Bangladesh A begin?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Bangladesh A will start at 2:00 PM IST on July 21, Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India A vs Bangladesh A ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match?

India A vs Bangladesh A match will be telecasted on the StarSports Network in India.

How do I watch India A vs Bangladesh A ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?

India A vs Bangladesh A match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of India A and Bangladesh A For the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023?

India A Full Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar

Bangladesh A Full Squad: Zakir Hasan (wk), Saif Hassan (c), Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Saki, Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol