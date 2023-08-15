Why BCCI has Delayed India Squad Announcement for Asia Cup 2023

With just 15 days left for the 2023 Asia Cup, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee is yet to pick an India squad for the tournament. Interestingly, only three out of the six participants have released their squad list so far with the likes of India, co-host Sri Lanka and Afghanistan yet to make the announcement.

It’s been reported that the team selection has been deferred because the selectors wanted to give the duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer ample time and opportunity to prove their fitness for the continental tournament.

As per a report in news agency PTI, the announcement could come by the middle or end of this week now.

A recent clip shared by Rishabh Pant on Instagram showed Rahul and Iyer taking part in a match simulation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. It’s yet not known whether Rahul kept the wickets too.

Both Rahul (thigh) and Iyer (lower back) underwent surgeries earlier this year and have been recovering at the NCA, hoping to get fit in time for the Asia Cup and more importantly, the ODI World Cup in October-November.

Both will have to prove their match fitness news and selectors will also keep an eye on whether Rahul can keep the wickets for the duration of 50 overs too.

“Keeping 50 overs in Sri Lankan heat would take a toll and NCA can only give him (Rahul) fit certificate if he is able to don the big gloves without any apparent discomfort. Also, they haven’t played anything and the first international game against Pakistan (on September 2) could be a bit too much of a pressure. But then time is of essence," PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Meanwhile, the young Tilak Varma has also entered the conversation thanks to his impressive knocks during the West Indies T20I series. However, he will only be considered if both Iyer and Rahul fail to make the cut.

“Yes, he has started well and he will surely play ODIs in future. But what if he is pushed too quickly and it turns out to be counter-productive. You can’t play with young careers. Yes, he could be discussed but only if both Iyer and Rahul are ruled out," the source said.