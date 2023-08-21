India Squad for Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: BCCI to Announce Rohit Sharma-led IND Squad Today

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 07:44 IST
New Delhi, India
India Asia Cup 2023 Squad Live Updates: The big day is finally here, BCCI are set to announce India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad on August 21, Monday with captain Rohit Sharma also likely to attend the selection meeting. Led by Ajit Agarkar, the selection committee is likely to name a 17-member travelling party which will take part in the Asia Cup that will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30. Coach Rahul Dravid is also likely to attend the selection meeting with India’s squad likely to be officially announced by 1:30 PM, followed by a press conference which will be attended by Rohit and chief selector
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India’s squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2023. The tournament begins next week and the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is set to roll out the team of 15 on Monday. So, stay tuned to know who all find a spot in the squad.
Rohit is expected to lead the squad, with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya in the running to be his deputy. Bumrah recently returned to action after recovering from his back injury to lead a second-string Indian team to a series win over Ireland.
Apart from Bumrah, the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will be the biggest talking point with regard to India’s Asia Cup squad. Both the middle-order batters have been recovering from their respective injuries at NCA in Bengaluru. Rahul is reportedly in line to be included in India’s Asia Cup squad, his workload will be managed throughout the tournament alongside Bumrah, but it remains to be seen if Iyer also makes the cut.
Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Hardik, Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj, are all expected to be in the squad. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson are set for a two-way battle with neither looking particularly convincing during the West Indies ODI leg and only one of them will find their place in the squad.
Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat are also set for a faceoff, and a lot will depend on the availability of Rahul, which would then allow the selectors to balance out the remaining squad.
Tilak Varma is likely to be discussed during the selection meeting however the 20-year-old might not be rushed in the ODI setup, particularly with the World Cup on the horizon.
India will open their Asia Cup 2023 account with a meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.