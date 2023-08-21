India Squad for Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: BCCI to Announce Rohit Sharma-led IND Squad Today

Read more

Agarkar.

Rohit is expected to lead the squad, with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya in the running to be his deputy. Bumrah recently returned to action after recovering from his back injury to lead a second-string Indian team to a series win over Ireland.

Apart from Bumrah, the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will be the biggest talking point with regard to India’s Asia Cup squad. Both the middle-order batters have been recovering from their respective injuries at NCA in Bengaluru. Rahul is reportedly in line to be included in India’s Asia Cup squad, his workload will be managed throughout the tournament alongside Bumrah, but it remains to be seen if Iyer also makes the cut.

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Hardik, Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj, are all expected to be in the squad. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson are set for a two-way battle with neither looking particularly convincing during the West Indies ODI leg and only one of them will find their place in the squad.

Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat are also set for a faceoff, and a lot will depend on the availability of Rahul, which would then allow the selectors to balance out the remaining squad.

Tilak Varma is likely to be discussed during the selection meeting however the 20-year-old might not be rushed in the ODI setup, particularly with the World Cup on the horizon.

India will open their Asia Cup 2023 account with a meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.