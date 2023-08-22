India Asia Cup 2023 squad Sunil Gavaskar loses calm stop creating controversy watch video

India’s squad selection for the Asia Cup 2023 is currently the biggest talking point in the Indian cricket fraternity. The 17-man team announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma on Monday was on the expected lines. The likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are back from an injury break along with speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna. At the same time, Tilak Varma was handed a maiden ODI call-up while Sanju Samson is the only travelling reserve.

However, the selection of spinners seems to have sparked a debate. Yuzvendra Chahal missed out on a spot as the selectors went ahead with Kuldeep Yadav and the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were picked to have an extra bowler who can bat as well.

Meanwhile, the non-selection of Ashwin and Washington Sundar is also being largely talked about. But batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that the team picked by the Agarkar-led committee is a good one, lashing out at those who are trying to spark controversies by questioning the team selection.

“Yes, there could be a few players who would feel a little unlucky. But the team is selected now. So, please stop talking about those who aren’t there. Better back the team which has been selected. It’s not the correct mindset to point out why this or that player wasn’t picked. Stop creating controversies,” Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

“Agar aapko team pasand nahi hai to match mat dekhiye (If you don’t like it, don’t watch the matches). Stop commenting on the selection. This is the Indian team and we must back it,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar also spoke on Chahal’s exclusion, stating that Kuldeep’s batting ability gave him the edge.

“Sometimes you’re looking at the balance of the team. Maybe, you can say that Kuldeep is a handy batter down the order, so maybe that’s why he gets the nod ahead of Chahal. Also, he brings a left-hand variety,” Gavaskar said.

Rohit Sharma responds to Ashwin’s snub

While addressing a press conference on Monday, the Indian skipper briefly explained how the selection committee finalized the spinners in the squad.

“We had a deep discussion on off-spinner and leggie. What boiled down to was the batting option at 8 and 9. Axar had a good run with the bat this year in white ball, he played really well in IPL as well,” Rohit Sharma said.

“We thought of Ashwin and Washi (Sundar). But as you can see Chahal missed out because we can only pick 17. And we cannot drop a seamer, seamers will be crucial in the next two months. Doors are not closed for anyone,” he added.