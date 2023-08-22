'Text Me or Call Me, I’ll Be There for You': How Rohit's Faith Helped Tilak Varma Get an Asia Cup Berth

Tilak Varma’s debut in the West Indies T20Is was so impressive that several experts of the game, including former head coach Ravi Shastri, backed his selection for the Asia Cup 2023 and the subsequent ICC World Cup. The left-hander went off the mark in international cricket with back-to-back sixes and batted with the same intensity in every game in the Caribbean. India may have lost the series 3-2 but Varma emerged as the ultimate star. He ended the tour with 173 runs in 5 matches, being the highest scorer of Team India.

Varma’s brilliance didn’t go unnoticed as the selection committee found him worthy to be travelling to Sri Lanka for the forthcoming Asia Cup, starting August 30. In fact, the batter himself was stunned after being picked for the continental championship which happens to be his maiden ODI call-up.

“I have never thought of making an ODI debut directly in the Asia Cup. I have always dreamt of playing for India but debuting in two formats in a single year is a big thing for me so I’m preparing for it,” Varma, who is currently in Ireland, said in a video shared by the BCCI.

The 20-year-old Hyderabad batter credited Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his endless support. Varma plays for the Mumbai Indians and made his IPL debut under Rohit’s captaincy last year. The young batter revealed how the skipper’s words inspired him to deliver the best on the field.

“Rohit Bhai has always backed me, even in the IPL. I was very nervous when I joined the team [Mumbai Indians], but he was the one who came to me and spoke to me. He asked me to enjoy the game and never hesitate in reaching out. He said, ‘Feel free to contact me anytime. Text me or call me, I’ll be there for you’,” Varma said.

🗣️🗣️ I want to do well and I’m pretty confident playing one day cricket.@TilakV9 describes his feelings after getting selected for #AsiaCup2023 👌👌 - By @RajalArora #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/79A85QGcug— BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2023

“So that’s what I’m doing everywhere – expressing myself and enjoying the game. The same would be the approach for the Asia Cup as well. I’m happy for my selection,” he concluded.

Agarkar Praises Tilak Varma

After announcing the 17-man squad for the Asia Cup on Monday, chief selector Ajit Agarkar cited Varma’s promising show in the Caribbean as one of the reasons for the left-hander’s selection.

“Tilak Varma is promising. Asia Cup is a big opportunity for him. We saw some real promise not only in terms of performances but also temperament during the T20I series against West Indies. This will give him exposure. He is also a left-hander. Fortunately, we can take 17 here so opportunity for him to be part of the team,” said Agarkar.