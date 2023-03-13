India Become First Team to Win Four Test Series in a Row Against Australia in Over 30 Years

“Hard fought win, you don’t get anything easily", said Rohit Sharma summarising India’s 2-1 win over Australia in the four-match Test series that concluded on Monday. India may have dominated the first half of the Border Gavaskar Trophy but Australia hit back and didn’t go down without a fight.

India thus captured their fourth straight series win over Australia in six years and became the first team to do so against them in over three decades. The streak began during the home series of 2017 before India won back-to-back historic Test series on Australian soil before the 2-1 triumph in 2023.

Australia in India 2016-17: IND won 2-1

India in Australia 2018-19: IND won 2-1

India in Australia 2020-21: IND won 2-1

Australia in India 2022-23: IND won 2-1

India extended their home domination storming to a 16th consecutive Test series win. It was also the second time since 2018 that a Test in India has ended in a draw.

The two teams will square off against in the final of the ICC World Test Championship later this year in June. While this is India’s second straight appearance in the championship final, Australia have qualified for the first time.

India had lost to New Zealand during the inaugural final.

India duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja jointly received the player-of-the-series award. Ashwin took 25 wickets and scored 86 runs during the series while Jadeja took 22 wickets and scored 135 runs.

The series saw Virat Kohli ending his long wait for a Test century as he scored a brilliant 186 to put India in a strong position. It was his first such score in the format after 1205 days with the Kolkata Test of 2019 being the last occasion before Ahmedabad that he recorded a century.

For his innings, Kohli was chosen as player-of-the-match.

It was a forgettable series for Australian Steve Smith who finished without registering a half-century.

