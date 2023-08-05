'Despite Winning so Many World Cups, we Are Struggling': India Blind Cricket Team Captain Asks for More Financial Support

Indian blind cricket team captain Ajay Kumar Reddy recently spoke about the financial struggles his side has been facing.

The Indian contingent is set to participate in this year’s International Blind Sports Federation (ISBA) World Games, scheduled to start from August 18 in England.

Ahead of the competition, Reddy revealed that they require funds to improve facilities provided for the team.

He also highlighted the fact that the team has already proven its capabilities on the biggest stage, winning multiple World Cup titles.

While speaking to news agency ANI the Reddy said, “Despite winning so many World Cups, we are struggling with funding. To play sports, financial support is required”.

Reddy also talked about the Indian team’s current contract with a leading bank which will last a few more years.

Sharing his uncertainty about the deal, he asked in despair, “We have a contract with IndusInd Bank… but what after the contract ends?”

The challenges aside, Reddy is quite confident about India’s chances at the World Games. “We will try to win gold in the World Games and will make India proud. My team is very good for the 10 years”, Reddy said.

He also gave credit to the seniors for helping the new members to settle into the squad.

The Indian blind men’s cricket team is expected to arrive in London on August 14 for this year’s World Games.

They are scheduled to take part in a practice match a day later, following the Independence Day celebrations.

The women’s team is expected to arrive three days later, on August 17. Both the teams will be playing their first match on August 20.

The men’s team will be squaring off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener. Meanwhile, the women’s team will be up against a fierce Australian side in their first fixture.

The ISBA World Games 2023 will be featuring a plethora of sporting events.

The teams for this event, scheduled to take place in Birmingham this year, were selected during the trial sessions in Bengaluru. The event also includes indoor sports like chess, ten-pin bowling, powerlifting, judo among others.

Outdoor sports for the World Games 2023 will have games such as cricket, football, partially sighted football, women’s football, goalball and tennis.