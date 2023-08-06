India Captain Rohit Sharma Gets Mobbed by Fans in California, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

After pocking the T20Is and the ODIs, Rohit Sharma is spending some time away from the cricket field. The Indian captain will be back in action with his men in blue in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023, starting August 30. But before heading home after the Caribbean tour, Rohit arrived in the United States of America where he received a rousing reception.

Rohit, who has been rested from the 5-math T20Is series against the West Indies, attended an event in Milpitas, California. As soon as he got down from his car, his fans surrounded him to have selfies and his autograph.

The video of Rohit getting mobbed was shared by a San Francisco-based guy, Jeevan Santhosh, on Twitter.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, another video clip from the event is going viral on social media in which Rohit could be heard talking about the next year’s T20 world cup in the USA and West Indies.

“More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming up. In June (next), there will be a World Cup happening in this part of the world. So, I’m pretty sure everyone is excited. So yeah, we look forward to that,” said Rohit.

Rohit Sharma said - More than just going & enjoying there is an other reason to come here. Bcoz you knw the WC is coming, In June there will be T20 World Cup(2024) happening, I’m pretty sure everyone is excited. We look forward to that.Great News for all #RohitSharma fans pic.twitter.com/w3MNdAE95K — (@ChaitRo45) August 6, 2023

The Indian captain didn’t indicate if he hopes to be part of India’s squad for the tourney but he surely is looking forward to it.

The focus might be on the ODI World Cup that starts in less than two months from now but India’s preparations for the 2024 T20 WC seem to have already kicked off with the West Indies tour. As has been the case for the past 10 months, both Rohit and Kohli are not part of the ongoing five-match T20I series in the Caribbean with India playing a bunch of youngsters instead.