India Captain Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Go Out For a Spin in Swanky Lamborghini Urus | WATCH

Rohit Sharma recently took out his all-blue Lamborghini Urus for a spin across the streets of Mumbai. Accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh, the Indian captain was captured visiting an Adidas showroom. In a video, Rohit and Ritika could be seen stepping out of their luxury SUV, which is estimated to cost around Rs 4.2 crore. They were mobbed by a number of fans who were waiting outside the outlet. Rohit has just returned to India after wrapping up a Test and ODI series in West Indies. He is now gearing up for the two most important events of this year – the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Wearing a simple, beige T-shirt and black shorts, Rohit Sharma seemed to be out on a casual shopping date with his better half. Fans were desperate to click photos of the celebrity cricketer. Rohit reacted in the most humble way possible as he smilingly waved at them before getting in his Lamborghini.

Rohit Sharma and his wife in the Lamborghini. pic.twitter.com/AY4QwllWA6— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 9, 2023

Rohit Sharma purchased the personalised Lamborghini Urus in March last year. The opulent four-wheeler comes in a Blu Eleos paint, matching Team India and Rohit’s IPL franchise Mumbai Indians’ colour. The interior of the SUV gets a dual-tone combination of Ross Alala (cherry red) and Nero (black). The number of the car is 0264, which is Rohit’s highest score in the ODIs.

Coming off the West Indies tour, Rohit Sharma along with his wife Ritika took part in a sponsorship campaign in the USA. During the event, the Indian skipper was asked to reveal the name of the toughest Pakistani bowler he has ever faced.

Rohit shelled out a hilarious reply that left Ritika in splits. “All of the Pakistani bowlers are good. If I pick any individual, it will create a big controversy. If I take one’s name, the second bowler will feel bad. If I mention the second one, the third bowler will feel bad,” Rohit said.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli along with some other senior players of the Indian side have been rested from the ongoing T20I series in West Indies. They will once again join the team in the Asia Cup, slated to begin on August 30.

Rohit and Co will play their first game against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2. After the Asia Cup, India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series before going into the World Cup.