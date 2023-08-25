'India Picked Axar Patel Ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal Because...': Sourav Ganguly Explains Debatable Selection

Sourav Ganguly has opened up on India’s ICC title drought and the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal from their 2023 Asia Cup squad.

India last won an ICC title way back in 2013 when they beat England to clinch the Champions Trophy. They did reach the semifinals of 2015 and 2019 World Cups but wilted under pressure.

Something similar happened in the 2014 T20 World Cup final while they were bundled out in the semifinals twice — 2016 and 2022.

India also qualified for the back-to-back World Test Championship Finals - 2021 and 2023 but they failed to win the title on both occasions.

“You cannot win World Cups all the time, there will be bad times, there will be gaps," Ganguly said during an event.

However, India will be taking a shot at title glory during this World Cup at home, and Ganguly said their batters must deliver.

“They will have to bat very well, if they bat well they will win," Ganguly, who led India to the 2003 World Cup final, said.

The Men in Blue have picked a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup which will be a tune-up for the upcoming ODI WC. The absence of Chahal from the squad has raised several eyebrows.

Ganguly pointed out the reason why India went ahead with Axar Patel over Chahal. “They have picked Axar Patel ahead of Chahal because of his batting. So I think it’s a good selection. Chahal can still come back if someone gets injured. This is a 17-member squad, two, in any case, will have to move out," he said.

Key batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are also back from injuries.

Rahul, however, is still carrying a niggle.

“He’s fit, not injured anymore," Ganguly said.

India’s preparation will begin with the Asia Cup where they will face Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan before hosting Australia at home.

Ganguly said each tournament would carry its own dynamics.

“The World Cup is different, Asia Cup is different and the Australia home series is different. Every tournament depends on how they play that particular moment. India are a strong side; but they have to play well during the World Cup," he said.