'Winning IPL More Difficult Than Winning World Cup': Legendary India Captain Makes Huge Claim

Can winning an IPL title be compared to winning a major ICC trophy? While players continue to put international success above anything achieved while being part of league cricket, the grind to win an IPL season can be comparable to winning a world title.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly even claims that winning IPL is more difficult than winning T20 world cup since the latter requires a team to play fewer matches.

Ganguly’s remark have come after questions are being raised whether Rohit Sharma is still the right man to continue to lead India in international cricket.

Pointing out the fact that Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles as captain, the former BCCI president said only MS Dhoni, who won a record three ICC titles as India skipper, has been able to match the feat.

“I have complete faith in Rohit," Ganguly told India Today. “He and MS Dhoni have won five IPL titles each. Winning the IPL isn’t easy because it’s a tough tournament."

Ganguly continued, “Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as there are 14 matches after which you take part in the playoffs. In the World Cup, it takes only 4-5 matches for a place in the semis. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches for you to become champions."

Under Rohit, India reached made a semifinal exit at the T20 World Cup last year in Australia before losing in the final of the World Test Championship earlier this year,

Rohit’s prolific record as MI captain raised hopes he would be able to replicate the success in India colours too but the old story continues with the team yet to win an ICC title since 2013.

India and Rohit will have another shot at winning an ICC trophy later this year wen the ODI World Cup will be held.