'India have Made a Mistake': Ricky Ponting Lashes Out at India for Not Picking Ashwin in Playing XI

The Indian team management has been receiving flak from fans and experts for not including Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The marquee clash commenced on Wednesday at The Oval with India winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Those who were expecting the spin twins together were taken aback as Rohit Sharma confirmed that the team is proceeding with four seamers while the only spinner is Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who is a part of the English commentary team in the WTC Final, has slammed India for leaving out the ace off-spinner. Speaking with Star Sports, Ponting said India seems to have picked their playing XI only for the first innings.

“India have made a mistake by not going with R Ashwin. They are only thinking about the first innings. Ashwin would have troubled the left-handers more than Ravindra Jadeja. Ponting said on-air on Star Sports.

Ponting highlighted the same issue while commentating for Channel 7. He said the ball is likely to turn as the game progresses and when it happens, India might miss their leading off-spinner, especially against the left-handers.

“Now that they have won the toss and bowled, they want to do some damage with the new ball. Because as this game goes on, I think it will turn and they would’ve wanted Ashwin to spin the ball away from the Australian left-handers, and he’s not there,” Ponting told Channel 7.

Earlier, speaking at the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that dropping Ashwin from the playing XI was a tough decision which was made after keeping the team’s requirements in mind.

“Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It’s always tough (to leave Ashwin), he’s been a match-winner for us over the course of so many years. But you got to do the things that’s needed for the team and eventually, we came up with that decision,” said Rohit while speaking at the toss.