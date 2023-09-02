'Early Wickets': Pakistan Seamer Shaheen Afridi Has a Clear Strategy in Mind Ahead of Asia Cup Clash Against India

The biggest Asian rivalry in cricket is here to enthral fans, with India taking on Pakistan in their opening game of the Asia Cup on September 2. Players of both sides are looking forward to this high-voltage encounter and will be desperate to show off their A-game to dominate the proceedings.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is tipped to play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s chance in the blockbuster meeting. The left-arm pacer recently talked about his game plan for the India-Pakistan game. Afridi revealed that his main focus would be going hard on the Indian top order when the ball remains new. A clip of the conversation was dropped by the broadcaster on X, formerly Twitter.

"I look to dismiss openers early and utilize the new ball to the fullest".

In the video, Shaheen Afridi could be heard saying, “I think, every opener knows my game plan. I always try to find a breakthrough for the team and get the opponent team under pressure.” Shaheen is certainly one of the best in the world when it comes to getting early wickets and removing the openers. His domination with the new ball has helped Pakistan register a comfortable win on many occasions.

The speedster believes an early collapse in the top order unquestionably makes a huge impact on the opponents, bringing in extra pressure on the upcoming batters.

Shaheen’s fearsome bowling prowess could be seen in his spell in the Super 12 game against India during the 2021 T20I World Cup. The left-arm quick spitted fire in the game as he got rid of both Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, breaking the backbone of the Indian batting lineup. The wickets came as a breakthrough for Pakistan. They went on to continue the momentum for the rest of the match, ultimately defeating the Men in Blue by 10 wickets.

The Indian openers will have to be extra careful of Shaheen Afridi’s swinging ability as a mistake in the early overs can cause a huge problem. All eyes will be on the approach of Rohit Sharma, India’s captain and one of the best batters in the world. He is a bit vulnerable to left-arm seamers. So Rohit would be looking to play it safe this time.

Shaheen Afridi has been leading the young Pakistani pace attack for a while and looks in deadly form. He has already taken 78 wickets in his 40 ODI appearances, almost 2 wickets a game throughout his career Alongside Shaheen, young sensation Naseem Shah and mainstay Haris Rauf form the Pakistani pace attack. These three bowlers all clock 140kmph-plus speed consistently, with the ability to swing the ball.