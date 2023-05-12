‘Are They Aliens From Another World?’: Junaid Khan Questions India's Security Concerns Over Touring Pakistan

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan has questioned India’s security concerns over touring Pakistan, saying that other countries have no problems playing in the country.

India has not toured Pakistan since 2009, citing security concerns. However, other countries, such as Australia, England, and South Africa, have toured Pakistan in recent years without any major problems.

Khan, who played for Pakistan in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, said that he was disappointed that India was not willing to tour Pakistan.

“The situation in Pakistan is good. If other teams are coming, such as Australia, England, South Africa, and New Zealand, and they have no security problems, then why does India have a problem? What is the reason for this? Are they Aliens from another world who have security problems? " Junaid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Khan said that he hoped that India would reconsider its decision and start touring Pakistan again.

“I hope that India will come back to Pakistan and play cricket," Khan said. “It is good for the game of cricket and it is good for the people of Pakistan."

The ICC has been working to improve security in Pakistan and has said that it is confident that the country is safe to host international cricket. However, it is ultimately up to the individual boards to decide whether or not to tour Pakistan.

It remains to be seen whether India will change its stance on touring Pakistan. However, Khan’s comments are a reminder that the issue is still a major concern for Pakistan cricket.

Khan emphasized the need for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to address pressing issues. Undeterred by recent setbacks, Khan proudly asserts Pakistan’s stature as a cricketing force, highlighting their remarkable climb to the top of the ODI team rankings.

Although their reign was short-lived, slipping after a loss to New Zealand in the final ODI, Khan’s call for action echoes the unwavering spirit of a team determined to reclaim its position among the cricketing elite.