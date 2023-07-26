India to Undergo Preparatory Camp Ahead of Asia Cup 2023, New Captain Likely for Ireland T20Is: Report

The Indian cricket team will undergo a preparatory camp ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 and head coach Rahul Dravid reportedly wants all members who will be part of the tournament to be in attendance.

What the development means is that Hardik Pandya, who is expected to be part of the Asia Cup squad, could miss the T20I series in Ireland which will end days before the start of the preparatory camp expected to be held in the last week of August.

The team management thus will have to select a new captain for the Ireland T20I series which could see Jasprit Bumrah making a return from a long injury layoff during which he underwent a back surgery earlier this year.

This year the Asia Cup will be played in one-day format and will be held across Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Four matches including the tournament opener will be held in Pakistan while the remaining 9 including the final will be played in Sri Lanka. India play their first match against Nepal on September 4 in Pallekele.

Prior to that, India will be in Ireland for three T20Is slated to be held between August 18 and August 23.

Before that, India will be squaring off with West Indies in a five-match T20I series that starts from August 3 under Pandya’s captaincy.

India recently defeated West Indies 1-0 in a two-match series to start their latest ICC World Test Championship campaign on a winning note.

The tour now moves into its ODI leg with a three-match series starting Thursday in Barbados. The likes of Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Chahal among others have linked up with the ODI squad.

The series marks India’s preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup which they will also be hosting for the first time since 2011 when MS Dhoni-led side became the champions.