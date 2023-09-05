‘Ye Sawal Mat Puchhna, Main Jawab Nahi Dunga’: Rohit Loses Cool During Squad Announcement Presser - WATCH

Team India on Tuesday announced the 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2023, starting October 5. Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed a press conference in Kandy, revealing the names of the players who will represent the country in the showpiece event.

The squad has been announced on the expected lines, similar to what was named for ongoing the Asia Cup 2023. A fit-again KL Rahul has retained his spot while the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel will be playing the first 50-over World Cup for the senior Indian men’s team.

Captain Sharma and chief selector Agarkar were on the same page while speaking about the balance in the side. The former emphasised that the presence of ‘3 all-rounders, 4 seamers and 7 batters’ is the best possible combination to enter the tournament with.

“We are happy with the balance and depth we have currently. 3 all-rounders, 4 seamers, 7 batters. I don’t think we could have done anything more here,” said Rohit at the press conference.

The Indian captain was asked for his reaction to the hype around the Indian team’s weaknesses and strengths ahead of the World Cup. Rohit seemed to have lost his cool as he strictly directed the reporter not to ask the question again, especially during the World Cup.

“I have told this multiple times that what happens outside is none of our business. Our job is different. We aren’t bothered by what going on outside and neither do we according to the hype that’s being created. Each and every player in the team is professional and has been through all these. So, it doesn’t make any difference,” Rohit said.

“And please don’t ask these questions during the World Cup when there will be pressers in India. Main iska jawab nahi dunga (I won’t answer such questions) because it doesn’t make any sense talking about it and we, as a team, wouldn’t want to focus on such things,” he added.

India’s squad for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.