India Squad ODI World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Who Will Make the Cut in Final 15?

that they are going to shortlist the ODI World Cup members from the Asia Cup 2023 squad.

India picked a 17-member squad for the continental tournament with one extra player as a travelling reserve. It is expected that Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna will miss out from the World Cup squad alongside Sanju Samson. But a lot of it will be dependent on KL Rahul’s fitness update.

Rahul was named in the Asia Cup squad despite not being fully fit. While announcing the squad a couple of weeks ago, chief selector Agarkar said the Karnataka batter has a niggle which was not related to his previous injury. Rahul was eventually ruled out of the group-stage games in the ongoing continental event.

India didn’t pick Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna in their playing XI for their group stage matches in the Asia Cup and they are expected to be omitted from the 15-member squad. The selectors already indicated that they prefer Suryakumar Yadav over Sanju Samson with the Asia Cup squad as it’s highly unlikely for the latter to get into the ODI WC squad now.

Apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are the few members who are almost untouchables in the 50-over squad. While they are likely to stick with Shubman Gill as Rohit’s opening partner. In the middle order Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are expected to get the nod, while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are the strong contenders in the spin department alongside Jadeja. India are expected to go ahead with four fast bowling options as Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami and Shardul Thakur are the favourites to fill the spots.