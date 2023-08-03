'India the Next Test for Bazball..': Nasser Hussain Gives Verdict on England's 'Sternest Challenge'

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will be the ‘sternest’ challenge for Ben Stokes’ England and their ‘bazball’ approach. So far, Stokes and Brendon McCullum have led the English side to 14 wins from 18 matches under their management with the new attacking approach to Test cricket.

However, Bazball’s next stop will be in India during the Test series between the two teams next year in March.

Stokes and Co. will travel to India after claiming series wins over New Zealand and Pakistan, and they also nearly won the Ashes 2023, if not for the rain during the 4th Test at Manchester.

Courtesy of the fightback from England, they were able to draw the Ashes 2-2 with Australia after going down 0-2 in the first two Tests. Their next ‘challenge’ will be the Indian team who have not lost at home since 2012, coincidentally, England were the last side to claim a Test series win on Indian soil.

Captain Stokes were recently quizzed about the chances of Bazball’s success against India, to which he gave a cheeky reply.

“I remember when we beat New Zealand 3-0, (the chatter) was we couldn’t do it against South Africa, (we) couldn’t do it against Pakistan, (we) couldn’t do it against Australia. So who knows if we can do it against India, only time will tell," said Stokes.

Hussain though admitted that India will be the ‘sternest challenge’ for Stokes’ side and their Bazball approach.

“It’s (India) the next test for Bazball," Hussain told the ICC Review.

“They said Bazball will work against one side, then they moved on to the next side. Then they moved on to New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan. The next challenge is India and everyone knows India in India is one of the sternest challenges in Test match cricket," he added.

The legendary cricketer turned commentator said he was eager to find out how the attacking approach would turn out against spinners such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

“It’s Bazball against spin. Bazball against Ravi Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel and that is going to be fascinating," added Hussain.