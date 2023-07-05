India T20I Squad vs West Indies LIVE: Rinku Singh, Yashasvi in Fray as BCCI Likely to Consider IPL 2023 Top Performers

Live now
Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 17:42 IST
New Delhi, India
India Tour Of West Indies Squad Announcement Live: A day after the appointment of Ajit Agarakar as Team India’s chief selector, the BCCI is set to announce the squad for the 5-match T20I series against the West Indies in August. According to media reports, the likes of Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma are likely to be included following their impeccable performance in the recently concluded IPL 2023. The seniors will no longer be a part of the team which will be led by Hardik Pandya. The India tour of the West Indies starts July 12 with a couple of Test matches followed by 3 ODIs. After the conclusion of the
Former Indian star Ajit Agarkar on Tuesday was appointed as the chairman of the selection committee. His assignment begins with picking up the team for the West Indies T20Is. The CAC unanimously selected the former cricketer on Tuesday after interviewing several applicants for the position of one selector.
Agarkar represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches. As a former fast bowler, he was part of India’s victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007.
5-match T20I series, August 4 to August 8
1st T20I: August 4, Trinidad
2nd T20I: August 6, Guyana
3rd T20I: August 8, Guyana
4th T20I: August 12, Florida
5th T20I: August 13, Florida
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Team India’s squad announcement for the West Indies T20Is. Following the 2 Tests and 3 ODIs, the two teams will play a 5-match T20I series, starting August 4.
The T20 series will begin on August 4, with the first game scheduled to be played in Trinidad. The second and third face-offs will be held in Guyana on August 6 and August 8. After the first three matches, the two teams will move to the United States of America for the leftover matches. The 4th and 5th T20Is will be played in Florida on August 12 and 13.
If the media reports are to be believed then the Indian T20 squad won’t have the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other senior names. It has been learned that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side which will comprise a bunch of youngsters.
The reports have also stated that the likes of Rinku Sing and Tilak Varma are likely to get maiden calls following their impeccable performance in the recently concluded IPL 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s comeback and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s inclusions also look imminent. Meanwhile, Mohit Sharma’s name is also doing rounds after ending the IPL 2023 with 27 wickets.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ star Rinku Singh is in line for getting his maiden T20I call-up. The Aligarh batter scored 474 runs in 14 games at a staggering strike rate of 149.52 and his efforts are likely to pay off.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has already received a maiden Test call-up, was also one of the top performers of the IPL 2023. He ended the season as the highest run-getter of the Rajasthan Royals, scoring 625 runs in 14 games.