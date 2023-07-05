India T20I Squad vs West Indies LIVE: Rinku Singh, Yashasvi in Fray as BCCI Likely to Consider IPL 2023 Top Performers

Read more

50-over games, the two teams will compete with each other in the shortest format of the game.

The T20 series will begin on August 4, with the first game scheduled to be played in Trinidad. The second and third face-offs will be held in Guyana on August 6 and August 8. After the first three matches, the two teams will move to the United States of America for the leftover matches. The 4th and 5th T20Is will be played in Florida on August 12 and 13.

If the media reports are to be believed then the Indian T20 squad won’t have the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other senior names. It has been learned that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side which will comprise a bunch of youngsters.

The reports have also stated that the likes of Rinku Sing and Tilak Varma are likely to get maiden calls following their impeccable performance in the recently concluded IPL 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s comeback and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s inclusions also look imminent. Meanwhile, Mohit Sharma’s name is also doing rounds after ending the IPL 2023 with 27 wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ star Rinku Singh is in line for getting his maiden T20I call-up. The Aligarh batter scored 474 runs in 14 games at a staggering strike rate of 149.52 and his efforts are likely to pay off.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has already received a maiden Test call-up, was also one of the top performers of the IPL 2023. He ended the season as the highest run-getter of the Rajasthan Royals, scoring 625 runs in 14 games.