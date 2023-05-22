BCCI Announces German Manufacturer Adidas as Team India Kit Sponsor

BCCI made a huge announcement as they partnered up with German sporting goods manufacturer Adidas on Monday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took shared a post on his social media account

I’m pleased to announce @BCCI‘s partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas— Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 22, 2023

Team India sported jerseys made by Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, the parent brand of the company of Killer Jeans.

India will host the ICC World Cup towards the latter portion of the year and the move to partner up with a universally known superbrand such as Adidas comes at a very opportune time.

The usual trend of the sales of the jerseys around the World Cup skyrocketing bodes well for all parties involved and the Grman manufacturer, traditionally a big-name brand in the world of sport, will surely pop up with imaginative designs that capture the fancies of the cricket-mad nation.

India last won the ODI World Cup in the year 2011 as the MS Dhoni-led team got the better of neighbours Sri Lanka in a final that will go down in the history books as India ended a wait of nearly three decades for the biggest prize in world cricket.

Indi will hope to hoist the glittering trophy high once again on home soil with skipper Rohit Sharma at the helm and batsman par excellence Virat Kohli spearheading the batting order.

Team India are also set to face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at the Lords Stadium in England on the 7th of June.