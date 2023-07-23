'Jam-Ball?': India Pip England's Bazball to Script Historic Test Cricket World Record During 2nd Test vs WI

England’s bazball has revolutionized Test cricket like no other team has done in recent history however, the Indian team gave glimpses of ‘Jam-ball’ as they scripted a historic world record in Test cricket to notch a major milestone. Team India became the side to score the fastest 100 runs in the history of Test cricket when they breached the three-figure mark in just 12.2 overs against West Indies in their second innings of the second Test at Trinidad.

Ben Stokes and Brandon McCullum invented the term of Bazball, as they looked to entertain people watching Test cricket, changing the dynamics of how red-ball cricket is played across the globe.

Towards the end of the previous World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, England churned out some great results with Bazball, and they continued their philosophy in the WTC 2023-25 cycle as well as Ashes 2023 got underway.

IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Rain Returns Again, India 118/2; Lead by 301 Runs

The peak of Bazball was witnessed at Edgbaston as England captain Stokes declared England’s first innings at 393 for 8 during the first Test of Ashes which Australia would go on to win by two wickets. The England captain came in for some heavy criticism as Australia would go on to retain the Ashes after Day 5 of the fourth Test was washed out.

India meanwhile recreated their own style of ‘Jam-ball’ a take on Bazball as suggested by former opener Aakash Chopra as Rohit Sharma and Co. etched their names in the record books by becoming the team to score the fastest 100 in Test cricket’s illustrious history.

Jam-ball— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 23, 2023

India reach 100 in just 12.2 overs - the fastest recorded 100 for any team in Test cricket.#WIvIND— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 23, 2023

With India restricting West Indies to 255 in their first innings after a slow defensive display from the hosts seemingly aiming to draw the second Test, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing on Day 4 looking to force a result.

ALSO READ| Rohit Sharma Notches Incredible Test Cricket World Record, Becomes Leading Run-Getter for India in WTC History

Rohit scored 57 runs, however, the Indian captain was dismissed just two runs before the visitors could breach the 100-run mark. Shortly after Rohit’s dismissal, Shubman Gill joined Yashasvi however rain delayed the proceedings.

After Lunch, India returned looking to keep the scoreboard ticking and they achieved a historic feat by going past the three-figure mark in 12.2 overs, fastest than any other team in the history of Test cricket.