India Test Squad vs WI LIVE: Pujara Likely to Face the Axe as BCCI To Announce Squad for West Indies Tests

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 12:38 IST
New Delhi, India
IND vs WI 2023 Squad Live Updates: Following a humiliating defeat against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, India look to move on as they gear up for the West Indies tour next month. The trip to the Caribbean will start with a couple of Test matches, starting July 12 in Dominica. The series will also mark the beginning of India’s campaign in the third WTC cycle.
Meanwhile, the BCCI is likely to announce the squad for the two-match Test series on Friday. A few media reports have suggested that the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to be named in the squad. The former was Read More
As Rishabh Pant continues to recover from the injuries suffered in a car crash, KS Bharat is most likely to retain his position in the Test squad despite his less-than-impressive performance with the bat at the Oval. It will be interesting to see if Ishan Kishan finds a spot.
Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik are likely to find a spot in the Test squad for the Windies Tests. According to Cricbuzz, Siraj may travel with the squad but could be used sparingly to ensure he is in good shape for the limited-overs assignments later in the year.
Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane are certain to retain their places in the squad for the two Test matches in Dominica and Trinidad, but a question mark hangs over Cheteshwar Pujara, reported Cricbuzz.
July 12-July 16: West Indies vs India, 1st Test
Jul 20, Thu – Jul 24: West Indies vs India, 2ndTest
Jaiswal has been in sublime lately. After being consistent for years in the Indian domestic circuit, the left-hand batter had an excellent season for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, scoring 625 runs at an average of 32.56. He has 1172 runs in 37 IPL matches and also has a noteworthy record in first-class cricket. Averaging 80.21, young Jaiswal amassed 1845 runs in 15 matches.
On the other hand, Ruturaj also has emerged as one of the prolific batters from Maharashtra in the domestic circuit. He has played 28 first-class games and has scored 1941 runs, including 6 hundreds and 9 fifties.
Speaking of Rohit Sharma, his captaincy will be a matter of concern, especially after the WTC final loss. He will get back into the captain’s shoes for the 2 Test matches. But following the conclusion of the series, he is likely to sit down with the selectors and take a call on his future in the longest format of the game.
According to a PTI report, Rohit will continue to lead the Test team in the Caribbean until he himself decides to stay away from the 2-match series. However, the BCCI top brass and the national selection committee will be under pressure to take a tough call if he fails to notch up at least one big knock.
Since Rohit took over Test captaincy in 2022, India played 10 Tests and he missed three – one in England due to COVID-19 and two in Bangladesh due to split webbing. He scored 390 runs in 7 Tests and had an average of 35.45 in 11 completed innings with a single hundred and no other score above 50.