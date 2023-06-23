CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS WIAsia CupMS DhoniWest Indies vs NepalAjinkya Rahane
Home »Cricket Home » India Test Squad vs WI LIVE: Pujara Likely to Face the Axe as BCCI To Announce Squad for West Indies Tests

Live now

Auto Refresh

India Test Squad vs WI LIVE: Pujara Likely to Face the Axe as BCCI To Announce Squad for West Indies Tests

IND VS WI 2023 Squad Live Updates: Follow the live updates of India's Test Squad for West Indies Tour here on News18

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 12:38 IST

New Delhi, India

India Test squad announcemnet for West Indies Test Live Updates
India Test squad announcemnet for West Indies Test Live Updates

IND vs WI 2023 Squad Live Updates: Following a humiliating defeat against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, India look to move on as they gear up for the West Indies tour next month. The trip to the Caribbean will start with a couple of Test matches, starting July 12 in Dominica. The series will also mark the beginning of India’s campaign in the third WTC cycle.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is likely to announce the squad for the two-match Test series on Friday. A few media reports have suggested that the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to be named in the squad. The former was Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Jun 23, 2023 12:38 IST

IND vs WI, squad announcement: KS Bharat to continue as the wicketkeeper

As Rishabh Pant continues to recover from the injuries suffered in a car crash, KS Bharat is most likely to retain his position in the Test squad despite his less-than-impressive performance with the bat at the Oval. It will be interesting to see if Ishan Kishan finds a spot.

Jun 23, 2023 12:26 IST

IND vs WI, squad announcement: Arshdeep, Umran likely to be included

Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik are likely to find a spot in the Test squad for the Windies Tests. According to Cricbuzz, Siraj may travel with the squad but could be used sparingly to ensure he is in good shape for the limited-overs assignments later in the year.

Jun 23, 2023 12:06 IST

India Squad Announcement for WI Tests Live: Cheteshwar Pujara might face the axe

Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane are certain to retain their places in the squad for the two Test matches in Dominica and Trinidad, but a question mark hangs over Cheteshwar Pujara, reported Cricbuzz.

Jun 23, 2023 11:38 IST

IND vs WI, squad announcement: Schedule for 2-match Test series

July 12-July 16: West Indies vs India, 1st Test

Jul 20, Thu – Jul 24: West Indies vs India, 2ndTest

Jun 23, 2023 11:34 IST

India Test squad announcement for West Indies Tests Live Updates

Hello and welcome to the live updates for Team India’s squad announcement for the 2-match Test series against West Indies, starting July 12.

Read more

earlier named as one of the reserve players for the WTC final against Australia but later pulled out for his wedding and was replaced by Jaiswal.

Jaiswal has been in sublime lately. After being consistent for years in the Indian domestic circuit, the left-hand batter had an excellent season for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, scoring 625 runs at an average of 32.56. He has 1172 runs in 37 IPL matches and also has a noteworthy record in first-class cricket. Averaging 80.21, young Jaiswal amassed 1845 runs in 15 matches.

On the other hand, Ruturaj also has emerged as one of the prolific batters from Maharashtra in the domestic circuit. He has played 28 first-class games and has scored 1941 runs, including 6 hundreds and 9 fifties.

Speaking of Rohit Sharma, his captaincy will be a matter of concern, especially after the WTC final loss. He will get back into the captain’s shoes for the 2 Test matches. But following the conclusion of the series, he is likely to sit down with the selectors and take a call on his future in the longest format of the game.

According to a PTI report, Rohit will continue to lead the Test team in the Caribbean until he himself decides to stay away from the 2-match series. However, the BCCI top brass and the national selection committee will be under pressure to take a tough call if he fails to notch up at least one big knock.

Since Rohit took over Test captaincy in 2022, India played 10 Tests and he missed three – one in England due to COVID-19 and two in Bangladesh due to split webbing. He scored 390 runs in 7 Tests and had an average of 35.45 in 11 completed innings with a single hundred and no other score above 50.

TAGS