India Tour West Indies to Commence from July 12 with 2-match Test Series: Check Full Schedule

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced the fixture for the upcoming India tour, comprising 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. India’s tour of the West Indies begins with two Test matches as part of the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship. The Windsor Park in Dominica is set to host the first Test match from July 12 to 16. The second and final game, which will also mark the 100th Test match between the two teams, will commence from July 20 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Following the conclusion of the Tests, the two teams will play a 3-match ODI series, starting July 27. The first and second One-Day Internationals will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29, respectively. The third ODI is scheduled to be played on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad which will be hosting a West Indies Men’s ODI for the first time.

The focus will then shift to the shortest format of the game as the 5-match T20I series begins August 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The next two games will be held at the Guyana National Stadium on August 6th and 8th. The T20I Series concludes in Lauderhill, Florida with a blockbuster weekend of back-to-back matches on Saturday 12 August and Sunday 13 August at Broward County Cricket Stadium.

While announcing the fixture, Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave said, “We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India. One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen’s Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations.”

“We also look forward to hosting India in the white ball fixtures and welcoming fans to attend the matches across the region, as well as in the United States. It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savour,” he added.