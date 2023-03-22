IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Suryakumar Bags 3rd Consecutive Golden Duck, Joins Sachin in Bizarre Record List

Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as one of the batting mainstays of the Indian cricket team since his international debut. The dashing right-hand batter has a number of impressive shots at his disposal which often leaves the bowlers stunned. He has reached some remarkable milestones in T20I but relocating the same performance in the 50-over format seems to be a distant dream for him. In the ongoing ODI series against Australia, he was preferred to fill in the void left by Shreyas Iyer’s absence but the 32-year-old batter failed to make the most of the opportunity. On Wednesday, he claimed a bizarre batting after he bagged a golden duck in India’s chase of 270 in Chennai.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score

Suryakumar was cleaned up by Ashton Agar off the very first ball he faced. Moreover, it was the third golden duck on the trot for Surya in this series. Surprisingly, he didn’t have any ODI ducks before this series. And now, he becomes the first player to get dismissed for golden ducks in every match of an ODI series; minimum 3 matches.

In the first two games, in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, he lost his wicket to Mitchell Starc and the mode of dismissal was the same – trapped in front. On Wednesday, Ashton Agar became only the second bowler in the series to knock Surya off.

With the bizarre feat, Suryakumar has entered the list of Indian batters to register three consecutive ducks in ODIs. He is only the second batsman in the list after legendary Sachin Tendulkar while the rest of them are bowlers.

India batters to register three consecutive ducks in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar - 1994

Anil Kumble - 1996

Zaheer Khan - 2003-04

Ishant Sharma - 2010-11

Jasprit Bumrah - 2017-2019

Suryakumar Yadav - 2023

ALSO READ | Brain Fade Again: Virat Kohli in Splits as Steve Smith & Co Make Huge DRS Blunder in 3rd ODI - WATCH

Surya’s dismissal left 185 for 6 with 14.4 overs remaining in the chase. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a 33-run stand for the 7th wicket before India lost their vice-captain. Earlier, Virat Kohli scored 54 runs off 72 balls with the help of 2 boundaries and a six. He also shared a 69-run stand with KL Rahul for the third wicket, keeping India in the hunt.

Get the latest Cricket News here