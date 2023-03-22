CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home »Cricket Home » India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh Get AUS Innings Underway

Live now

Auto Refresh

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh Get AUS Innings Underway

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI Updates: Follow the live score and updates of the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 13:33 IST

Chennai, India

ind vs aus, india vs australia 2023, india vs australia live cricket score, ind vs aus 2023 3rd odi cricket match
Follow India vs Australia live score from the 3rd ODI. (AP Photo)

Live Updates IND vs AUS 2023, 3rd ODI: Australia captain Steve Smith opted to bat first against India in the series decider today in Chennai. The tourists have made a couple of changes bringing in David Warner and Ashton Agar. On the other hand, the hosts have been unchanged. India started the three-match series  with a hard fought win in Mumbai before Australia made a roaring comeback with a 10-wicket win. Smith’s decision was in contrast to the pitch report from Sanjay Manjrekar who predicted that the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first considering the surface will be a bit two-paced initially. India captain Rohit Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Mar 22, 2023 13:31 IST

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: All Set For The Game

Out walk the two Aussie openers – Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh. Yes, David Warner won’t be opening as Australia persist with the successful pairing of Head and Marsh. Mohammed Shami will open the attack for India. Here we go!

Mar 22, 2023 13:24 IST

India vs Australia Live Score: IND Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Mar 22, 2023 13:23 IST

Australia vs India 2023 Live: AUS Playing XI

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Mar 22, 2023 13:23 IST

AUS vs IND Live Updates: Team Changes

Australia have made a couple of changes: Nathan Ellis has been benched and Ashton Agar gets a game. Cameron Green is unwell and David Warner has been included. India are unchanged.

Mar 22, 2023 13:22 IST

Australia vs India 2023 Live: Rohit Sharma Speaks

We were looking to field first. We are playing three spinners, in these dry conditions hopefully we can maximise our spin options. It’s an important game and the deciders are always interesting. It’s always good to put us in this situation. It’s a challenge for us to come back and play some good cricket under pressure.

Australia vs India 2023 Live: Rohit Sharma Speaks
Mar 22, 2023 13:21 IST

Live Score India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Steve Smith Speaks

Looks like quite a dry surface, it is pretty hot out here. Will look to put a good total on this surface. We have had good fun and it will be exciting in the decider. We love playing in the crunch games and it’s exciting.

Live Score India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Steve Smith Speaks
Mar 22, 2023 13:20 IST

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Match Toss

Australia captain Steve Smith has won the coin toss and decided his team will be batting first against India today.

Mar 22, 2023 13:20 IST

India vs Australia Live Score: The Series Decider

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia. Today’s series-decider is being held in Chennai. The series is currently locked at one-all. India won the first ODI thanks to a fighting half-century from KL Rahul and an all-round show from Ravindra Jadeja. Mitchel Starc then ran through the India line-up in Vizag before Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head chased down the small target in style for a 10-wicket win.

Read more

Sharma said he would have fielded anyway.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Third ODI match between India and Australia; here is all you need to know:

When will the Third ODI match between India and Australia will be played?

The Third ODI match between India and Australia will take place on March 22, Wednesday.

Where will the Third ODI match India vs Australia be played?

The Third ODI match between India and Australia will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the Third ODI match between India and Australia begin?

The Third ODI match between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia Third ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia Third ODI match?

India vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs Australia Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis

Get the latest Cricket News here

TAGS