India vs Australia ODIs: All You Need to Know About Three-match ODI Series

After a high-octane Test series, India and Australia are all set to lock horns in the three-match ODI series which will be crucial for both sides regarding their preparations for ODI World Cup which take place in India later this year. Rohit Sharma and Co. won the Test series 2-1 but Australia showed fighting spirit in the last two matches which is expected to be seen in the ODI series too. The hosts will be without skipper Rohit Sharma in the first ODI as Hardik Pandya will take over the captaincy in his absence. While Australia will miss the services of Pat Cummins as he stayed in Australia after the demise of his mother. Steve Smith will continue as the Aussie captain in the ODIs too.

ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin World’s Top-ranked Bowler, Kohli Jumps Seven Spots in Batting List

IND vs AUS ODI series full schedule

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will start from March 17 as the series opener will take place in Mumbai followed by second and third ODI in Visakhapatnam and Chennai respectively.

1st ODI - March 17, Friday: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - March 19, Sunday: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 1:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - March 22, Wednesday: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 1:30 PM IST

Live Streaming India vs Australia ODI series

When will India vs Australia ODI series start?

India vs Australia ODI series will start from Friday, March 17.

Where will India vs Australia ODI series will be played?

India vs Australia ODI series will be played in Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam and Chennai.

What time will India vs Australia ODI series matches be played?

India vs Australia ODI series matches will be played at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Australia ODI series be live-streamed?

India vs Australia ODI series will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Where will India vs Australia ODI series be telecastes?

India vs Australia ODI series will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

India vs Australia Squads

India’s squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c) (available from 2nd ODI), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal,

Australia’s squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Get the latest Cricket News here