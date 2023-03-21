India vs Australia Probable Playing XIs: Check IND vs AUS Full Squads For 3rd ODI in Chennai

Australia secured an emphatic 10-wicket win in the second ODI to script a resounding comeback in the three-match series. Ace Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc ran through the Team India batting line-up during the Visakhapatnam ODI on Sunday. The left-arm pacer registered a sensational five-wicket haul to bowl out the hosts for a paltry total of 117. Australia opening batters- Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh- chased down the target quite comfortably with 39 overs to spare. Earlier, India had clinched a five-wicket triumph in the opening ODI. The two bitter rivals will now aim to seal the ODI series as they are set to square up in the final encounter on Wednesday, March 22. The series decider is slated to take place in Chennai.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is all set to host a 50-over game for the first time since 2019. Australia, on the other hand, had last featured at this venue in 2017.

All eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav who endured two golden ducks in the series so far. Team India’s middle order will rely a lot on the stylish batter during the final ODI against the Aussies. After suffering two dreadful outings in the series, the Mumbai-born will now look to produce a sublime knock in a bid to cement his spot in the ODI squad. In the bowling unit, Indian team management is expected to field three spinners on Wednesday.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia squads:

India squad for ODI series against Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad for ODI series against India: Steven Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

