'Nice to Knock Him Over Early': Scott Boland on Shubman Gill's Wicket in WTC Final

Australia pacer Scott Boland opened up on dismissing Shubman Gill in the World Test Championship Final on Day 2 at the Oval, London. Boland produced a peach of a delivery to get the better of the in-form Indian opener. It was a perfect set-up from the Australian paceman as Shubman decided to leave the delivery but it came back in sharply and hit the timber to stun him and the Indian team in the all-important clash.

While Team India struggled to make a mark on first two days, Boland expressed his excitement over playing at the game and further being able to get rid of Indian sensation Shubman Gill.

Speaking on the same, the Australian fast-bowler expressed his anticipation and further voiced his joy at bowling out Gill so early on the second day.

‘It was nice to knock him over early’ Scott Boland on Shubman Gill’s early dismissal

Further speaking about Gill’s early dismissal, he acknowledged its importance in the ongoing game.

Noting that the Australian side is presenting in a “good spot”, Boland called Gill a “very good player.”

“It was nice to knock him over early. We are in a very good spot now. We are strong after 2 days; the pitch is a bit up and down and hopefully, it will be harder for India to bat tomorrow. The uneven bounce felt like that in the middle, a couple of balls taking off, a couple keeping low," he said.

Standing in a struggling position against Australia, the Indian side lost half of their side in the first inning with just 142 runs in the scoreboard. India’s start-studded top four - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli failed on the big occasion.

While speaking to ICC, the Australian fast-bowler began by expressing his nervousness ahead of the Test Championship and said that he was really excited and pretty nervous before the start of the Test, but now feels nice to be here.