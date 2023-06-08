'Don’t See India Coming Back in This Test': Former Cricketer Slams 'Big Guns' For Yet Another Flop Show

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh slammed Rohit Sharma and Co. for their below-par performance in the all-important World Test Championship Final at the Oval, London. Australia dominated the first two days of the mega summit clash as first their batters thrashed the Indian bowlers and posted 469 when they were asked to bowl first.

Meanwhile, India lost their star-studded top four to just 71 which put them on the backfoot.

Ganesh took to Twitter to criticise the Indian team for their performance and said he don’t see Rohit and Co make any comeback in the all-important match at the Oval, London.

“Yet again, we have India’s big guns failing at a crucial juncture. Don’t see India coming back in this test. Unless weather gods come to our recuse this test is done and dusted. Happy to be proven wrong though #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #INDvAUS," he tweeted.

The Indian batters once again failed in the mega clash in ICC tournament as Rohit Sharma (15) was plumb in front of the wicket by Pat Cummins. While Shubman Gill (13) and Cheteshwar Pujara (14) were castled in an identical fashion by Scott Boland and Cameron Green respectively.

While Virat Kohli (14) was surprised by the extra bounce which Mitchell Starc got from the good length delivery as he edged the ball behind the stumps to Steve Smith at slip for just 14.

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Siraj picked a four-wicket haul to lead a solid fightback from India as Australia were bundled out for 469 in 121.3 overs of their first innings at The Oval.

Australia began day two from their overnight score of 327/3 with Steve Smith making 121, his 31st Test century while Travis Head crossed 150 for the fourth time in his career to top-score with 163 as the duo shared a massive 285-run stand for the fourth wicket after being reduced to 76/3.

But India, who took only three wickets on a lacklustre day one, made a spirited fightback to pick the rest of seven wickets to bowl out Australia for 469 on a pitch, where there is some movement and variable bounce on offer.