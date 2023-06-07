IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma and Co. Put in the Last-minute Hard Work | WATCH

The Indian men’s cricket team trained hard ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in London.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) account on social media, Team India sweated it out in the nets.

WTC Final 2023: IND vs AUS, Day 1 - LIVE

WATCH:

India has been one of the most consistent teams over the past two WTC cycles, managing to also reach the knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but a trophy has eluded them. On the other hand, Australia will be looking to add to their enviable collection of world titles after missing a spot in the WTC final last cycle.

As far as the competition between the two sides is concerned, India have dominated Australia in the recent past. They have won their last four Test series against Australia — two at home and two away — all by 2-1 margins.

On Tuesday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who was taking throwdowns, was seen holding his left thumb following a hit in the nets but he did not appear to be in a lot of discomfort. As a precautionary measure, he did not bat after that.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Injured in Nets on Eve of WTC Final? Here’s The Truth

Rohit Sharma speaking at the pre-match press conference, did not name India’s playing XI.

“I’m not saying that Ashwin is not going to play," Rohit told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’ll wait until tomorrow because one thing I have seen here, the pitch actually changes quite a bit day to day.

“Today it’s looking this way, tomorrow it might be slightly different, who knows? So, the message to the boys has been very clear. All 15 must be ready to play at any point in time."

ALSO READ | WTC Final: India Have Options on Mind as Against a Far More Sorted Australian XI at The Oval

On the other hand, Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed fellow fast bowler Scott Boland will play.

The Australia skipper said picking Boland ahead of Neser as the third pacer, behind Cummins and Mitchell Starc, was “no surprise" considering the variety the Victorian offered.

“We’re big on everyone bowling slightly differently," Cummins told reporters on the eve of the match.

“Scotty is a seam bowler on a good length, but he just offers something slightly different to Joshy Hazlewood, and Starcy being a left hander is bit different.

top videos

“I don’t think there’s ever a pecking order. You think about the three guys that you want to go out and play."

(With inputs from Agencies)