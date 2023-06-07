CHANGE LANGUAGE
IND vs AUS WTC Final: What Happens, Who Wins Mace If The Oval Test Is A Draw Or Tie?

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 12:14 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

WTC Final 2023, Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins pose with the mace (Twitter Image)

If the WTC Final is drawn, tied or abandoned, Australia and India will be declared joint World Test Championship winners

India and Australia will face off in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final which will be played at The Oval from June 7, Wednesday.

WTC Final 2023: IND vs AUS, Day 1 - LIVE

The weather prediction for the next five days is positive as there is just 1% chance of precipitation in London.

Even if rain does end up playing spoilsport, then there is a reserve day in place. The rules say that the daily quota of overs of 90 overs have to be bowled, and the match needs six hours of playtime each day, which if not permitted due to the weather, the game will be pushed to the Reserve Day (June 12).

So, what happens if the WTC Final 2023 can’t be completed?

If the WTC Final is drawn, tied or abandoned, Australia and India will be declared joint World Test Championship winners.

The reserve day is in place for the WTC Final on June 12 and can be used to make up for any loss of playing time during the five scheduled days, not to keep playing until one side wins.

At the previous edition, the final between India and New Zealand, rain played spoilsport on Day 1 two years ago and fans will be hoping that the same doesn’t happen once again.

As for the pitch, it traditionally offers true bounce and is good for batting but there is some uncertainty over its behaviour considering the WTC final will be the first-ever Test in June.

On the eve of the game, the pitch wore a green look but the grass could be trimmed going into day one. The overcast conditions are likely to suit Australia more while India would prefer bright sunshine on all five days.

IND vs AUS: Full Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw

    India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

    Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

