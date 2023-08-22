India vs Ireland 2023 Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: How to Watch IND vs IRE on JioCinema

With two back-to-back wins, India have already bagged the ongoing three-match T20I series against Ireland.

The tourists will now aim for a 3-0 series weep when they take the field for the third and final T20I on Wednesday.

The match is slated to take place at The Village in Dublin.

The young Indian unit, led by interim captain Jasprit Bumrah, have shown their superiority in the two matches. The victory in the first T20I came via the DLS method after heavy showers played a spoilsport in Dublin.

But in the subsequent fixture, India gave no chance to their opponents and outclassed them in every aspect to pick up a commanding 33-run win.

Indian batters had an impressive outing in the second T20I. Young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad stole the show by notching up his second international half-century in the format. His 58-run knock gave India a solid start.

The middle-order trio - Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh - used the foundation well and helped them reach 185 runs in 20 overs.

During the chase, only Andrew Barbirnie showed some fight with the bat for Ireland, scoring 72 off 51 balls. Other batters failed to keep the scoreboard ticking.

When will the 3rd T20I match between India and Ireland be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Ireland will take place on August 23, Wednesday.

Where will the 3rd T20I match India vs Ireland be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Ireland will be played at The Village in Dublin.

What time will the 3rd T20I match between India and Ireland begin?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Ireland will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Ireland 3rd T20I match?

India vs Ireland match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Ireland 3rd T20I match?

India vs Ireland match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of India and Ireland For the Third T20I?

IND: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

IRE: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young