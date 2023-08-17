Team India Effect: First Two T20Is of IND vs IRE 2023 Series Sold Out

The tickets for the opening two matches of India’s T20I series against Ireland have been sold out. India are scheduled to play three T20Is in Ireland starting with the series opener on Friday.

“The first and second Men’s T20 Internationals between Ireland and India are now sold out, with the third match selling quickly," Cricket Ireland wrote on their website on Wednesday.

All three matches will be played at The Village in Dublin.

India have rested several of their first choice players for the series and have sent a young squad. However, the series will be in focus for the next few days since it marks the comeback of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah who has also been named as the captain.

Bumrah hasn’t played competitive cricket since September 2022 due to a recurring back issue for which he underwent a surgery earlier this year.

Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker says bigger crowd at venues is good news for cricket in the country.

“Malahide generates a special feeling, especially when a big team comes to town," Tucker said.

“We know India may have a good deal of support, but to have such a big crowd — it’s brilliant for cricket in Ireland," he added.

India are the top-ranked T20I team in the world and a former world cup winner.

Tuckers says Ireland have experience of playing against big teams in major tournaments which will put them in good stead.

“The team are quite experienced with these bigger games. We’ve played in World Cups; we’ve played against India before. We know what it’s like when these big pressure games come around," Tucker said.

“They (India) are the showpiece of the summer for fans in Ireland. We just want to make an impression, stay nice and relaxed and play with confidence. That’s our main motto going forward. We’ve had a lot of cricket this year. We’ve been very well prepped, especially in T20 cricket. We’ve come off a decent run there in Scotland where we managed to qualify for next year’s World Cup, so I think everyone’s feeling excited," he added.

India had toured Ireland last year as well for three T20Is.

“We had two great games against India last summer and I think everyone’s really looking forward to the big build-up, and the exciting crowd. They’re going to come with that energy and it is going to be great," Tucker said.