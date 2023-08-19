India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Again? Dublin Weather Forecast And The Village Pitch Report

No matter how the victory came in the opening match, it helped Team India take an early lead in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland. The young Indian brigade, under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah, will eye to continue the winning momentum in the next game as another win will seal the deal of the three-match series.

The second T20I between India and Ireland is slated to be held on August 20 at the Village in Malahide, Dublin. Looking at the first T20I, the match remained in India’s favour for most of the time. Winning the toss, the visitors sent Ireland to bat first and managed to restrict them to a paltry score of 139 runs in 20 overs.

India made a commendable start to the chase with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad building a 46-run partnership. That’s when Irish pacer Craig Young stepped up and went on to scalp back-to-back wickets, sparking hope for a comeback. Tilak Varma, who was the star performer for India in the previous West Indies tour, returned to the pavilion with a golden duck. Sanju Samson followed him in the order and could face a single delivery when heavy showers washed out the match. At that point in time, India were 2 runs ahead of the par score. So they finally clinched the victory as per the DLS method.

Pitch Report:

The Village in Dublin is recognised to be heaven for batters. However, the surface seemed quite tricky during the opening T20I between India and Ireland owing to overcast conditions. With the weather predicted to remain cloudy in the upcoming game, fans can expect another low-scoring twenty-over clash. Similar to the last match, spinners and medium pacers will come in handy. The result of the toss will be vital as the chasing side has a superior winning record at this venue. Among the last 17 T20I played here, the team batting second emerged victorious on ten occasions.

Weather Report:

The weather in Dublin is expected to remain partly cloudy on August 20. Although, there is no chance of precipitation during the second T20I between India and Ireland. The temperature could hover around 16 degrees Celsius to 22 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 67-79 percent. The wind speed will be around 20-25 km/h during the 20-over clash.

India and Ireland Full Squads For the Second T20I:

India Full Squad: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Ireland Full Squad: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young