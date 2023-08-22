IND vs IRE 2023: Will Jitesh Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed Make T20I Debuts in 3rd T20I?

Under Jasprit Bumrah, a young India T20I squad has put up an impressive show so far in Ireland. The tourists have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and have a chance to complete a clean sweep on Wednesday.

The third T20I between the two will be played at The Village on August 23. Ireland will be looking to upset the Asian giants by securing a win against them and thus finish on a high.

Ireland though showed good fight in the series opener which ultimately went India’s way after rain interruption.

In their second meeting of the tour, Ireland won the toss and decided to field first. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a half-century early in the game belting six boundaries and one six. It was Sanju Samson next to score 40 runs in 26 balls before Rinku Singh hit 38 runs in his maiden international innings.

India finished with 185/5 in 20 overs.

During Ireland’s chase, Andrew Balbirnie stepped up big for his team as he scored 72 runs in only 51 balls. However, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each to seal a 33-run victory for India.

Team Changes: Time for More Debutants?

India went with same playing XIs for the first two teams. Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Jitesh Sharma havent’t played a game so far.

Avesh and Mukesh have played T20Is before while Shahbaz Ahmed has featured in ODIs before. However, Jitesh is uncapped. India may make several changes to their eleven for the dead rubber with Jitesh expected to make debut.

Ireland also took field with same playing XIs for the first two matches.

Fionn Hand, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany and Ross Adair have been on the bench so far. Will the hosts also make changes?

Check out India vs Ireland Probable XIs

IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

IND Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

India vs Ireland Full Squad

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Theo van Woerkom

India: Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi

