India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch IND vs NEP Match Live Online

India vs Nepal Live Streaming: India will be taking on Nepal in the second clash of their quest for Asian glory. The Men in Blue have won the competition a record six times with their most recent triumph in 2018. They will be looking to sweep the Nepalese side to build a dominant run in the ongoing tournament.

Monday, September 4, will see the two neighbouring nations clash against each other at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Nepal have already lost their previous fixture against Pakistan. They would be looking to bounce back into the competition with the hope to shock the Asian giants.

Nepal lost the tournament opener to Pakistan by 238 runs after the likes of Ifthikar Ahmed and Babar Azam notched up triple figures. On the other hand, India’s opening game against Pakistan was washed out due to rain on Saturday in Pallekele. It would be interesting if Nepal could make their case against the Men in Blue.

Ahead of Monday’s Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will occur on September 4, Monday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match India vs Nepal be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will start at 3:00 PM IST on September 4, Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?

India vs Nepal match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?

India vs Nepal match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of India and Nepal For the Asia Cup 2023?

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal Probable XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan Khatri Chhetri, Lalit Rajbanshi