India vs Nepal LIVE Pallekele Weather Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport, Yet Again

chance of rain. Temperatures during the day are likely going to hover around 27 degrees Celsius. Humidity is expected to be around 81 per cent on Monday. The winds during the day will be moving around the speeds of 15 to 25 km/h.

Jasprit Bumrah will be missing today’s match after he flew to India for the birth of his child. Today morning Bumrah welcomed a baby boy with his wife, TV presenter, Sanjana Ganesan and shared the picture of Angad Jasprit Bumrah on social media. It is likely that India will replace Bumrah in the playing XI with Mohammad Shami who was rested for the Pakistan game. No other changes are expected in the line-up, even though KL Rahul has been reportedly been cleared. It is highly unlikely that Rahul will be slotted in at the No.5 position. In the game against Pakistan, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, coming at No,4 and 5, respectively, had bailed India out from a precarious position of 66/4 with a solid 138-run stand for the fifth wicket. Ishan Kishan had notched his fourth fifty in as many ODIs for India.

Pitch Report

The pitch of the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has a history of favouring the batting side. Bowlers are likely to have some assistance during the opening stage of the match. Batters will get a chance to settle during the middle overs. Spinners will come in handy when the surface gets cracked in the latter half. If rain plays spoilsport, it can affect the playing conditions.

Ahead of Monday’s Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will occur on September 4, Monday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match India vs Nepal be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will start at 3:00 PM IST on September 4, Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?

India vs Nepal match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?

India vs Nepal match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of India and Nepal For the Asia Cup 2023?

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal Probable XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan Khatri Chhetri, Lalit Rajbanshi

India vs. Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Full Squads:

India Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

Nepal Full Squad: Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Burtel, Rohit Paudel (c), Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Arjun Saud (wk), Gulshan Jha, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Mousom Dhakal, Pratish GC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami