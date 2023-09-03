India vs Nepal Probable XIs, Asia Cup 2023: Check Predicted Teams for India vs Nepal

India will be taking on Nepal on Monday, September 4, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Nepal is coming off a very disappointing loss to Pakistan in their first match of the tournament. Nepal was completely outclassed by the Babar Azam-led side in the tournament opener. But Nepal is a young team who are playing for the first time in such a big tournament and has everything to gain from playing these top sides in the competition.

Nepal’s batting heavily depends upon their captain Rohit Paudel, who has been great for them. In addition to him, their opener Aasif Sheikh has also performed really well. The key player for them is wrist spinner Sandeep Lamichhane who has made a name for himself. Lamichhane has picked up 112 wickets in just 50 matches and is a match-winner for them.

India would look to win this game and make sure they qualify for the Super 4 stage. India needs a lot of game time as many of their players are coming back to the side after a long hiatus and they will utilise this match as their chance to spend time in the middle. They will enter the match as the heavy favourites to win and claim their spot in the top four stage.

Date: September 4, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

India vs Nepal Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj

Nepal (Probable XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

India vs Nepal Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh