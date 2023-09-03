India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023: Kandy Weather Forecast And Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

India are set to square off against a struggling Nepal in their upcoming Asia Cup 2023 game. It will be their second game of the tournament. The 50-over clash will be hosted by the Pallekele Cricket Stadium on September 4. Nepal have already lost their opening game to Pakistan on the inaugural day of the tournament. They will be looking to make a comeback against India to secure a Super-Four spot.

India have headed hot into the tournament with a 2-0 series victory against Ireland. They will also be looking to secure a playoff spot.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule | Asia Cup 2023 Complete Results | Asia Cup 2023 Full Coverage

Nepal lost to Pakistan by 238 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium in their Asia Cup opener. Their bowlers looked helpless in front of the on-song Pakistani batting unit, with Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed playing centurion knocks. Somal Kampi showed his quality in bowling but his efforts were not enough to stop Pakistan. Nepal could not recover in the second half of the game, with Shahdab Khan ripping through their batting unit, fetching a four-wicket haul.

Pitch Report

The pitch of the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has a history of favouring the batting side. Bowlers are likely to have some assistance during the opening stage of the match. Batters will get a chance to settle during the middle overs. Spinners will come in handy when the surface gets cracked in the latter half. If rain plays spoilsport, it can affect the playing conditions.

Weather Report

Rainfall is once again going to be a problem in Pallekele, Kandy, on September 4. There’s around a 70 per cent chance of precipitation. Temperatures during the day are likely going to hover around 27 degrees Celsius. Humidity is expected to be around 81 per cent on Monday. The winds during the day will be moving around the speeds of 15 to 25 km/h.

India vs. Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Full Squads:

India Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

Nepal Full Squad: Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Burtel, Rohit Paudel (c), Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Arjun Saud (wk), Gulshan Jha, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Mousom Dhakal, Pratish GC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami