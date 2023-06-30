'Pakistan Have a Quality Seam Attack': Ashwin Feels 'Blockbuster' IND vs PAK Clash Will be 'Balanced' Game

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that Pakistan are likely to give India a few headaches in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. Recently, the ICC confirmed the schedule of the World Cup during an event in Mumbai with Rohit Sharma’s men set to take on Babar Azam’s side on October 15.

The India vs Pakistan clash will be a ‘blockbuster’ according to Ashwin and it will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with more than 1 lakh spectators expected to pack the venue to the brim.

Ashwin feels that the World Cup clash will be a closely contested game, and he also pointed out to the previous matches between the two neighbouring countries to highlight his point.

Given the formidable pace attack of Pakistan, India are likely to have a few hiccups according to Ashwin who is expected a ‘balanced’ game.

“The last few games between India and Pakistan have been extraordinary. I think we can expect another blockbuster India-Pakistan game. It is going to be an equally balanced game because Pakistan also have a quality seam attack," Ashwin said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

India are yet to suffer a single defeat against the Men in Green in the history of the ODI World Cup. Ashwin also pointed out another potentially dangerous opponent in Afghanistan, saying that they could prove to be a big challenge for many teams.

The 36-year-old stated that their bowling attack could ‘upset’ some of the big-wigs.

“I feel Afghanistan might challenge a few teams this year. Last time, during 2011 World Cup, India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals. Of course, Bangladesh is a very good side," Ashwin said.

He continued, “But I feel Afghanistan will create a few upsets this year. They played really well during the last World Cup too. But in these conditions, you cannot really run through their side with fast bowling. We all know their spin strength with Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Zakir Khan."

India will lock horns with Afghanistan on October 11 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, which will be their second game, after the tournament opener for the Men in Blue against Australia on October 8.