Why Fans Are Booking Hospital Beds in Ahmedabad Ahead of India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup Clash

The anticipation for the India vs Pakistan clash at the 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad is sky-high. The prices of hotel rooms for a night in the city have shot as high as 20 times the normal fare with reports of ITC’s Welcomehotel asking for Rs 72,000 for October night stay - the date when India will play Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The astronomical prices and unavailability of rooms have led the traveling fans to turning to a unique alternative: hospitals which provide breakfast and dinner.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, people have been contacting hospitals for full-body check-up and an overnight stay for October 15.

The alternative serves twin purposes: taking care of lodging plus healthcare.

“Since it’s a hospital they are asking for full-body check-up and an overnight stay so both of their purposes are fulfilled – saving money on lodging and getting their health check-up done," Dr. Paras Shah, who works at a hospital in the city, told the publicaton.

“These people are ready for any, from deluxe to suite room, whatever is offered to them. Since we have limited rooms, we are being judicious in taking such advance bookings from NRIs because our priority is patient care. I have inquiries from my friends from the USA to stay in my hospital as I have both special and general rooms. Their aim is to watch the Indo-Pak match and also take advantage of the medical facilities, since they want to stay in the hospital, and not at my home," he added.

India and Pakistan have bilateral cricket ties suspended due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries. However, the cricket teams of the two neighbours regularly clash at global and continental events.

Ahmedabad will play host to as many as five matches during the ODI World Cup including the tournament opener between defending champions England and Zealand.

The final of the showpiece event will also be held in Ahmedabad, on November 19.