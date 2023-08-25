'Rankings Don't Matter, They Are a Very Good Side': Sourav Ganguly Gives His Verdict on Upcoming IND vs PAK Contests

Sourav Ganguly has given his take on the mega India vs Pakistan clash at the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023. The two arch-rivals will face each other on September 2 in Asia Cup and there are high chances that India might face Pakistan thrice in the continental tournament if both teams manage to qualify for the final.

India have enjoyed the edge over Pakistan in recent times when it comes to the ODI format. However, Babar Azam and Co will start the Asia Cup ahead of the Men in Blue as the No 2 ranked team.

“Rankings don’t matter, who plays well on that day matters," said Ganguly, but gave a reminder that the Babar Azam-led side will be a formidable opposition.

The former India skipper further pointed out that Pakistan have a good bowling attack compared to three wicket-taking pacers.

“They are a very good side. They have a very good bowling attack — Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf. They are a very balanced team. India is a strong side. It’s how you play on that particular day; there is no rocket science to it," he said.

Looking forward to the riveting World Cup clash between the two neighbours in Ahmedabad, Ganguly said, “Both teams are formidable, and the one who executes (plans) better will win the match."

India and Pakistan only clash in ICC or continental tourneys nowadays and are slated to clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14 in the ODI World Cup.

Ganguly then offered his perspective on head coach Rahul Dravid who was appointed to the helm when the former was the BCCI president.

“He’s too big a player to be rated. I wish him all the best for the World Cup," he signed off.

Commenting on the absence of a left-arm pacer in the Asia Cup squad, Ganguly defended the selection, saying, “They picked (players) on form, they picked their best fast bowling side. It’s the best pace attack.

“I think it’s a very fair side, the right side they have picked. It’s just that they have to play well now," he added.