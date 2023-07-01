India and Pakistan share one of the biggest rivalries in cricket. The bilateral cricket relations between them have been suspended for a long time now but the two teams regularly clash at ICC and continental tournaments.

Among the fiercest rivalries in cricket is between England and Australia, arguably the biggest in the sport considering the long and illustrious history between the two teams.

For West Indies legend Chris Gayle though, there’s nothing bigger than an India vs Pakistan contest.

“India vs Pakistan - that’s bigger than the Ashes. Yes, that’s bigger than Ashes, absolutely. That’s humongous on a the world stage. Billions of people watching that. We know what comes. Let’s see what happens on 15th. I’ll go watch it," Gayle told The Times of India.

When asked which two players will be the key to India’s chances at the 2023 ODI World Cup, Gayle said, “Jasprit Bumrah for sure. I am sure he’s going to be back. And young man Surya (Suryakumar Yadav). These two guys."

West Indies are struggling to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Having failed to make a direct entry, the two-time winners have been playing in a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe but their chances to advance appear quite bleak.

They have to win all their three matches of the Super Sixes round to get to six points and pray either Sri Lanka or Zimbabwe lose their remaining two matches of the stage to keep their chances alive.

Gayle says he’ll be gutted if West Indies fail to qualify for the ODI World Cup slated to be played in India later this year.

“It’s going to be disappointing if they don’t make it to the World Cup. I’ll be gutted. Things look a bit dim but there’s still a chance and once there’s a chance, there’s hope. So, hopefully, they can actually win all three games and hopefully, some miracle happens, some hiccup happens with the points table and they get a chance as well. But it’s going to be difficult, but let’s hope things can change for the better for the West Indies," he said.