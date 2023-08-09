'Lose to Kenya But Not Pakistan': India Legend Says There's Immense Pressure on Players During an IND-PAK Clash

The bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan have been suspended for years and it has only added to the charm of a contest between the two nations. The last time the two rivals squared off on a cricket field was at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the T20 World Cup in 2022 and close to 90,000 fans gathered at the venue to witness what turned out to be a match for the ages.

The next time the two teams meet will be at the Asia Cup 2023 that starts later this month. India legend Anil Kumble was part of several memorable India-Pakistan clashes during his storied career and during an event, he recalled the immense pressure and expectations put on the players whenever the two neighbours clashed.

“In our times, the word was ‘lose even to Kenya but not to Pakistan’. There was pressure and expectation on the players," Kumble said while speaking during the launch of Pitchside, the memoir written by veteran cricket administrator Amrit Mathur.

“That’s how the matches between India and Pakistan are being played and the key is to treat it as just another match," he added.

Kumble produced one of the iconic performances in Test history when he picked up all 10 wickets during in an innings against Pakistan in 1999.

“I did not go onto the field thinking of a 10-wicket haul, though that is the dream of any bowler," Kumble said.

“However, in the next Test match against Pakistan, the Asian Test Championship at Kolkata, I was struggling to take even one wicket. That is the game of cricket for you," he added.

Kumble took 1/139 in the next game, played at the Eden Gardens as Pakistan went on to win by 46 runs.

Mathur was Indian cricket team’s manager when they toured Pakistan in 2004. He recalls how the tourists were provided tight security with a helicopter hovering over their bus which was flanked by police vehicles.

“Pakistan was ready to give any amount of security to us. There were police vehicles in front and behind our team bus, a helicopter above the team bus, Rapid Action Force in all major road points and snipers on top of buildings en route to the stadium, especially in Karachi," Mathur said.

“At one point, even players were feeling why we need so much security, but overall the tour went off well," said Mathur," he added.